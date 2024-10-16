Popular boardwalk at Big Cypress marred by flames

On the evening of Oct. 14, a fire was reported on the Kirby Storter Boardwalk at mile marker 62 along the Tamiami Trail in Big Cypress National Preserve, according to the National Park Service.

The Greater Naples Fire Department was first on scene and used chainsaws and hand tools to create a firebreak in the boardwalk. The responders were able to hold the fire’s western advancement, but the flames traveling on the eastern portion of the raised walkway consumed most of the structure.

NPS Photo by Scott Pardue Greater Naples Fire Department creates firebreak on Kirby Storter Boardwalk to stop the spread along the western end.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and the entire boardwalk and adjacent parking area is closed to the public at this time.

At the conclusion of the investigation, National Park Service personnel will assess the damage and begin the arduous process of environmental cleanup and reconstruction of the boardwalk.

Kirby Storter boardwalk is one of the most popular visitor attractions in Big Cypress National Preserve. The elevated walkway meanders through Big Cypress grassland and leads visitors into a cypress dome, where the trail terminates at a pond popular with egrets, herons and nesting alligators.

