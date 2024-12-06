Water Quality Report: The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation wants you!

WATER QUALITY REPORT FOR DEC. 6, 2024

There is a top tier of environmental nonprofits that focus on the health of Southwest Florida’s waterways, fisheries, and seabirds.

The Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation ranks high in this group.

I’m not going to list the rest because they know who they are. And I – without a doubt – will forget to mention one and forget to give credit to their selflessly dedicated volunteers, and will forever feel horrible about it. Kudos to all of you.

Over the past 57 years, SCCF has become a significant force in conservation efforts in Southwest Florida. The organization has grown to be the largest private landowner on Sanibel Island, managing more than 1,800 acres with an additional 300 acres on surrounding islands, South Fort Myers, and Cape Coral.

The SCCF has grown into a regional, if not world-class, environmental foundation in several ways. Arguably, the most impressive is a marine monitoring system for the greater Caloosahatchee River watershed so innovative it drew the attention of the National Aeronautical Space Administration.

NASA is preparing to return humans to the Moon and send the first crew to Mars. The agency also explores the universe with ever-advancing space-based telescopes, as well as researches how the earth works - which is where SCCF's network of monitoring systems may be the perfect fit.

When NASA came to visit to discuss a partnership between SCCF’s marine laboratory’s capabilities and NASA’s satellites another rather notable federal agency tagged along.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is the federal scientific agency that forecasts the weather worldwide, charts seas globally, records and analyses oceanic and atmospheric conditions throughout the seas, manages fishing and protection of marine mammals and endangered species. NOAA, too, felt SCCF's marine monitoring system could assist the administration's efforts.

SCCF has also created the Sanibel Sea School for environmental education, developed robust monitoring and research programs for sea turtles, shorebirds, and aquatic wildlife, expanded its focus to include coastal resilience, policy advocacy, and community engagement, all the while maintaining its commitment to protecting and caring for Southwest Florida's coastal ecosystems.

Why recap SCCF’s world now? They are reaching out for more volunteers.

“For 57 years, our members have been the heart of our organization,” said James Evans, SCCF’s top officer. “They’re absolutely vital to carrying out our work protecting wildlife, preserving and restoring land, educating our community, and advocating for our environment. This is a really great and unique opportunity to join us.”

From now until June 2025, SCCF is offering one year of free membership to become familiar with the organization. After one year, retaining the SCCF membership requires a donation of $100, or volunteering for at least 20 hours during the year.

“At SCCF we have so many volunteer opportunities, immersive events, and other ways to get involved in conservation,” Evans said. “We want to expand our community and get more people excited about our mission to protect and care for Southwest Florida’s coastal ecosystems.”

Those who sign up will be automatically entered into a drawing for an outback jeep tour with Evans and up to two guests. The winners will get an up-close look at private SCCF preserve lands, including island areas and habitats that are usually inaccessible.

Members also receive print publications, a discount off merchandise sold at the Sanibel Sea School and the Native Landscapes & Garden Center, and reciprocal benefits to visit more than 150 nature centers in the U.S. that are part of the Association of Nature Center Administrators network.

“We encourage everyone to come out, enjoy our events, and join us in celebrating the great work we do at SCCF,” Evans said.

We now present the rest of WGCU’s Water Quality Report, dedicated to the current and future volunteers at SCCF.

RED TIDE

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sampled for the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, in Southwest Florida earlier this week and found traces of the bacterium inshore and offshore of Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte, and Lee counties.

In the past week, the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife on Sanibel Island treated eight sea birds for suspected toxic exposure to red tide. Two pelicans, two laughing gulls, and a cormorant died despite the care. Three laughing gulls are still being cared for.

BLUE-GREEN ALGAE

Water quality testing for cyanobacteria by the Lee County Environmental Lab reported no visible blue-green algae.

Florida Department of Environmental Protection assessed satellite imagery of the Caloosahatchee River, Lake Okeechobee, and the St. Lucie River, but clouds block most of the satellite’s views; however, the agency was able to determine there is low-to-moderate bloom potential throughout much of the visible portions.

The FDEP says it is important to remember the blue-green algae potential is subject to change due to rapidly changing environmental conditions or satellite inconsistencies.

What is red tide?

Red tide is one type of harmful algal bloom caused by high concentrations of the toxic dinoflagellate K. brevis, which is a type of microscopic algae found in the Gulf of Mexico.

Red tide typically forms naturally offshore, commonly in late summer or early fall, and is carried into coastal waters by winds and currents. Once inshore, these opportunistic organisms can use nearshore nutrient sources to fuel their growth.

Blooms typically last into winter or spring, but in some cases, can endure for more than one year.

Is red tide harmful?

K. brevis produces potent neurotoxins that can be harmful to the health of both wildlife and people. Wind and wave action can break open K. brevis cells and release toxins into the air. This is why you should monitor conditions and stay away from beaches where red tide is in bloom.

People in coastal areas can experience varying degrees of eye, nose and throat irritation during a red tide bloom. Some individuals with chronic respiratory conditions like asthma or chronic lung disease might experience more severe symptoms.

Red tide toxins can also affect the central nervous system of fish and other marine life, which can lead to fish kills.

What causes red tide?

A red tide bloom develops naturally, but recent studies have discovered mankind's infusion of other nutrients into the mix can make the red tide last longer or get stronger. But biology (the organisms), chemistry (natural or man-made nutrients for growth) and physics (concentrating and transport mechanisms) interact to produce the algal bloom. No one factor causes the development of a red tide bloom.

What is blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are a group of organisms that can live in freshwater, saltwater or brackish water.

Large concentrations, called blooms, can change the water color to blue, green, brown, orange or red. Some cyanobacterial blooms can look like foam, scum, or mats on the surface of freshwater lakes and ponds. As algae in a cyanobacterial bloom die, the water may smell like something with a naturally unpleasant odor has now started to rot, too.

Is blue-green algae harmful?

Different types of blue-green algal bloom species can look different and have different impacts. However, regardless of species, many types of blue-green algae can produce toxins that can make you or your pets sick if swallowed or possibly cause skin and eye irritation.

The FDEP advises staying out of water where algae is visibly present as specks or mats or where water is discolored. Pets or livestock should not come into contact with algal bloom-impacted water or with algal bloom material or fish on the shoreline. If they do, wash the animals right away.

What causes blue-green algae?

Blue-green algae blooms occur when the algae that are typically present grow in numbers more than normal. Within a few days, a bloom can cause clear water to become cloudy.

Winds tend to push the floating blooms to the shore where they become more noticeable. Cyanobacterial blooms can form in warm, slow-moving waters that are rich in nutrients. Blooms can occur at any time, but most often occur in late summer or early fall.

If any major type of water quality alert is issued, you can find the details here in WGCU’s Water Quality Report.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a non-profit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

