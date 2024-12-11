Event to help to cleanup Sanibel roads for City's 50th anniversary

A special Sanibel Island-wide cleanup will be held Dec. 14 celebrating Sanibel City’s 50th Anniversary.

The 9–11 a.m. event is being hosted by Sanibel-Captiva Conservation Foundation’s Coastal Watch in partnership with the City of Sanibel, focuses on clearing debris from roadways, conservation lands adjacent to roadways, and the right-of-way areas, contributing to ongoing hurricane recovery efforts.

Participants will work across designated sections of the island, with opportunities for individuals and small groups to get involved.

Sign-ups are now open at Point . For groups of 4 or more email coastalwatch@sccf.org .

