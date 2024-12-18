Army Corps closes W.P. Franklin Lock due to silting around gates

The W.P. Franklin Lock is closed to traffic until further notice.

A notice of the closing was issued Wednesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A spokesman for the Corps at the Jacksonville District office said gates at the lock have been affected by silt, causing opening and closing issues. A maintenance crew is currently trying to clear them.

The lock and dam is part of the Okeechobee Waterway and is located along the Caloosahatchee River, approximately 33 miles upstream of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

Lock facts

Cost of construction: Approximately $3.8 million

Lockage: Approximately 15,000 vessels lock through annually; of these about 97% are recreational vessels.

Commodities: Approximately 13,000 tons of manufactured goods, equipment, crude materials, food, and petroleum products locked annually.

Lock usage: Operating hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 365 days a year, unless otherwise noted in the Coast Guard published, "Notice to Mariners." Lockage usually takes 15 to 20 minutes.

Lock chamber: 56 feet wide x 400 feet long x 14 feet

Lift of lock: Sea level to Caloosahatchee River water level. Usually 2 to 3 feet.

Channel width and depth: 90 feet wide x 8 feet deep

Lock chamber type: Concrete

Lock gate type: Welded structural steel sector gates, concrete gate bays

Discharge capacity: 28,900 cfs (cubic feet per second)

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.