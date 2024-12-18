© 2024 WGCU News
Army Corps closes W.P. Franklin Lock due to silting around gates

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:21 AM EST
The W.P. Franklin Lock on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva will be closed for one day to support maintenance on Jan. 18.
File photo
/
WGCU
The W.P. Franklin Lock on the Caloosahatchee River in Alva has been closed until further notice due to silting around the lock's gates.

The W.P. Franklin Lock is closed to traffic until further notice.

A notice of the closing was issued Wednesday by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

A spokesman for the Corps at the Jacksonville District office said gates at the lock have been affected by silt, causing opening and closing issues. A maintenance crew is currently trying to clear them.

The lock and dam is part of the Okeechobee Waterway and is located along the Caloosahatchee River, approximately 33 miles upstream of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.

Lock facts

Cost of construction: Approximately $3.8 million

Lockage: Approximately 15,000 vessels lock through annually; of these about 97% are recreational vessels.

Commodities: Approximately 13,000 tons of manufactured goods, equipment, crude materials, food, and petroleum products locked annually.

Lock usage: Operating hours 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 365 days a year, unless otherwise noted in the Coast Guard published, "Notice to Mariners." Lockage usually takes 15 to 20 minutes.

Lock chamber: 56 feet wide x 400 feet long x 14 feet

Lift of lock: Sea level to Caloosahatchee River water level. Usually 2 to 3 feet.

Channel width and depth: 90 feet wide x 8 feet deep

Lock chamber type: Concrete

Lock gate type: Welded structural steel sector gates, concrete gate bays

Discharge capacity: 28,900 cfs (cubic feet per second)

