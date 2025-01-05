Big Cypress to temporarily close areas for Boot Hill prescribed fire

National Park Service / WGCU The above map outlines areas to be closed starting Jan. 8 for a prescribed fire in the Big Cypress National Preserve.

Big Cypress National Preserve is issuing a temporary closure in certain areas of the preserve during prescribed fire activity beginning Wednesday, January 8.

Closure includes all areas and trails within the treatment perimeter, trails on the perimeter of the unit will remain open for use. During the closure all recreational use including off-road vehicles, hiking, camping, hunting and commercial activities are prohibited in the designated areas.

Temporary closures include the following areas (Red area in accompanying map):

All areas within treatment perimeter

TRU 63



TRU 26



TRU 29



TRU 43



TRU 36



TRU 41



TRU 42



TRU 46



TRU 44



TRU 23



TRU 24



TRU 25



Portions of Buckskin



Boot Hill West

Portion of Mud Lake



Portion of FL National Scenic Trail - approx. 0.5-mile section including 13-Mile Camp *see map. Hikers may utilize Oasis Trail as an alternate route, leaving the FL trail just south of 13-Mile Camp and reconnecting with the FL trail just north of 13-Mile Camp.

The following adjacent areas will remain open:



Private lands in the designated area; residents should use caution and notify the Fire Duty Officer of entry by calling 561-923-5228.

Fire personnel anticipate 3-5 days of ignition operations and typically determine an area safe for reentry 2-4 days after ignitions are complete. Big Cypress Fire and Aviation will make a determination after ignitions are complete on when to lift the closure. The public will be advised of the implementation and subsequent termination of this closure by web alert, and by the posting of signs in the appropriate areas. If a longer closure is required, due to additional fire activity, an additional press release will be issued immediately.

Prescribed fire is a carefully planned fire that uses fire science and specific environmental conditions to meet management goals for the preserve. A prescribed fire is one of Big Cypress’s best tools to help create a mosaic of diverse habitats, manage for our endangered species, and reduce the threat of a destructive wildfire.

