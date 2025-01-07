Will Biden's 'drilling ban' decision out-trump 'drill, baby, drill'?

President-elect Donald Trump vowed to undo a directive Monday by President Joe Biden that would ban oil and natural gas drilling off Florida’s coasts.
During an appearance with radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump called Biden’s directive “ridiculous” and said he had the right to “unban” drilling immediately.
“We have oil and gas at a level that nobody else has. And we're going to take advantage of it,” Trump said.
Biden’s directive covered about 334 million acres of the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf from Canada to the southern tip of Florida and in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It also included areas off the U.S. West Coast.
“We do not need to choose between protecting the environment and growing our economy, or between keeping our ocean healthy, our coastlines resilient, and the food they produce secure and keeping energy prices low. Those are false choices,” Biden said in a statement. “Protecting America’s coasts and ocean is the right thing to do, and will help communities and the economy to flourish for generations to come.”
In 2018, Florida voters approved a constitutional amendment to prohibit oil and gas drilling in state waters, which extend three nautical miles from the shore on the Atlantic coast and nine nautical miles on the gulf coast.