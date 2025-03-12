It's back on! Canceled Florida Panther Day Festival at federal refuge near Immokalee is on again

Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge / WGCU

Confusion over a cancelled event this Saturday at the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge near Immokalee has been resolved with the event now back on again.

The Save the Florida Panther Day festival is held on the third Saturday in March every year at the refuge.

Officials from the Friends of the Florida Panther Refuge and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced Thursday that the "Save the Florida Panther Day" festival is back on.

"We are thrilled that we can welcome those who want to visit the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge on the designated day to celebrate the state animal," a release from the organization sent to WGCU Public Media said. "We co-host this event with the refuge every year and it is popular with several favorite activities. Check in will be at the Roger Roth Work Center on the refuge. Join us this Saturday, March 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the state animal and explore the special, protected, and conserved space set aside for endangered Florida panthers."

On Wednesday an email from an official with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announced the event, listed as The Florida Panther Day Festival at the refuge on state route 29 in South Immokalee, had been canceled for this year.

The notice simply said “The Florida Panther Day Festival has been cancelled.”

The official later elaborated saying that the cancellation was due to a scheduling error and added that since the event was tied specifically to that date, no rescheduling would be made for this year and the festival would pick up in 2026.

Additionally, a note from National Wildlife Refuge Association posted on the Facebook page of the Friends of the Florida Panther Refuge also said the Save The Panther Day event — basically the same event but supported by the Friends of the Florida Panther organization — at the refuge was canceled:

"A directive from the new Secretary of the Department of the Interior stating that the refuge is not allowed to hold events without a two-week notice to his office has forced us to CANCEL the SAVE THE PANTHER DAY event this Saturday, March 15.

"This is one of our largest and most popular events. More than 100 people were expected. Our partner NGOs were scheduled to be there.

"The National Wildlife Refuge system celebrates 125 years this weekend, and we were thrilled to celebrate that with them.

"Guests who have a ticket for swamp buggy rides and swamp walks will receive an email about the event cancellation.

"We are justifiably upset about this directive and having to let down so many fantastic supporters of one of the most special, safe, and conserved spaces for the Florida state animal, the endangered Florida panther.

"Please feel free to email us with any questions, concerns, or comments. contact@floridapanther.org."

With the event back on, according to the Friends of the Florida Panther, the activities planned will also be available including guided refuge hikes through scenic trails, presentations on the ghost orchid and Florida panther, fishing activities and games for children, archery and a live prescribed fire demonstration.

