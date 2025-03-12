Wading bird nesting underway in South Florida; How is the comparison to recent years?

Braun, Michael

There's less-than-great news combined with some cause for hope in the Audubon Florida summary of the annual South Florida Wading Bird Report.

The less-than-great news is that system-wide wading bird nesting in 2022 and 2023 was significantly lower compared to the exceptional highs of 2018 and 2021. Those years each saw more than 100,000 nests —a milestone not reached since the 1940s.

And the cause for hope is that 2022-2023 nesting levels still demonstrate a steady increase in wading bird nesting in the Everglades — a result of ongoing restoration efforts.

The report shows that although water level conditions in 2022 and 2023 were less ideal, the 52,532 and 46,174 nests recorded in those years were more than double those from 1999, a year once considered “exceptional” due to ideal foraging conditions.

The numbers demonstrate significant progress since the 1990s, likely driven by the completion of key projects under the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan (CERP) and better water management practices.

While there are numerous wading species to keep an eye on, wood storks continue to be the primary focus in the Western Everglades due to their role as an indicator species and the region’s historic importance for this species.

Wood stork nesting in the Western Everglades in 2022 and 2023 was similar to what has been seen in the last two decades. Nesting across the region was focused at three colony sites, with the BC-29 (inland Collier County) and Lenore Island (Caloosahatchee River) colonies continuing to thrive in the wake of the near-collapse of the Corkscrew colony.

Unfortunately, the Everglades overall showcased poor wood stork nesting.

“As landowners of 13,000 acres and as pioneers in wetlands restoration, Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary showcases how important these habitats are not only for wildlife but also for improving flood protection, reducing the risk of wildfire, ensuring ample drinking water, and reducing the scourge of algal blooms along our coasts,” says Sanctuary Director Keith Laakkonen. "These results show that, now more than ever, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary needs to be a leader in conservation in Southwest Florida to safeguard the quality of life for both birds and people."

The Western Everglades once provided a critical early-nesting season habitat for wading birds and was historically tremendously important for the U.S. Wood Stork population.

With much of the region’s wetlands in private ownership, threats facing Wood Storks include loss of foraging grounds (particularly wetlands).

The rapid rate of development throughout Southwest Florida, particularly inland Collier County, will further impact Wood Storks without adequate wetland protections and restoration. Increased efforts to protect, responsibly manage, and restore wetlands is necessary to create a more resilient future for Wood Storks in the Everglades.

You can read Audubon’s report summary here, and the South Florida Water Management District’s report here.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, a Ramsar Wetland of International Importance and recognized as a Wetland of Distinction by the Society of Wetland Scientists, has been an Audubon-protected site for more than 100 years. It protects the world’s largest remaining, old-growth bald cypress forest. Tens of thousands of visitors annually explore the Sanctuary’s 2.25 miles of boardwalk through ancient forest, marsh, and upland habitats. Memberships and donations provide crucial support for conservation work at the Sanctuary. Learn more at Corkscrew.Audubon.org.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.