Health
Niklas Halle'n
/
AFP via Getty Images
Martin Luther King Jr. paid the bill for Julia Roberts' birth. Here's the backstory
Rachel Treisman
As fans marked Julia Roberts' birthday last week, they also uncovered a connection between her family and that of the civil rights icon. It all started when her parents opened an acting school.