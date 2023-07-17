Water outage, boil notice set for south Fort Myers areas and near Punta Rassa and Sanibel Toll Plaza

Lee County Utilities has scheduled a brief water outage followed by a boil water notice for Wednesday, July 19, in south Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard from Port Comfort Road west to Sanibel Toll Plaza. The notice also will apply to all of Punta Rassa Road, all of Harbour Pointe Drive, the Punta Rassa boat ramp and the Sanibel Toll Plaza.

The impacted area includes 360 residences and 10 commercial sites; they will be without water from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the boil water notice will take effect that day when water service is restored. It’s anticipated the notice will be lifted Saturday, July 22.

The outage is necessary because Lee County Utilities must temporarily divert its water main while the Florida Department of Transportation works on a drainage culvert for its ongoing restoration of the Sanibel Causeway.

Beginning Wednesday as a precaution, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a rolling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

Precautionary boil water notices are placed into effect when the water pressure within a water main drops below 20 psi.

To ensure safe drinking water, Lee County Utilities will keep the affected area under a precautionary boil water notice until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete.

Residents are asked to monitor local media outlets as well as www.leegov.com, www.leegov.com/utilities and Lee County Government’s Facebook. The county will post when the notice has been lifted.

Utilities staff hand-delivered notice to the 10 impacted commercial customers earlier this morning to ensure they had advanced notice of the outage and notice. Please note, the Punta Rassa Boat Ramp remains closed as it is used as a staging area for the Florida Department of Transportation’s causeway restoration project.

