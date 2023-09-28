Boil water alert for Lehigh Acres system customers rescinded

A precautionary boil water notice issued September 22 to 1,941 customer connections along Beth Stacey Boulevard and Homestead Road between Beth Stacey Boulevard and Alabama Road and including the Presbyterian Homes, Ibis Landing, and Copperhead Communities, as well as the Business District (Winn Dixie, Publix, Microtel and Quality Inn), the Lee County Sheriff station and Hope Hospice, has been rescinded.

All biological testing samples were negative and therefore customers may resume water usage as normal. The samples were analyzed by a Florida Department of Health-certified laboratory that confirmed the drinking water is safe to drink.

For additional information, FGUA customers should contact the FGUA Customer Service Office at (239) 368-1615 or visit the FGUA web site at www.fgua.com.

