Groundbreaking Thursday for replacement LARC group home

During Hurricane Ian a North Fort Myers riverfront dwelling that was home to adults with developmental disabilities for more than 25 years was destroyed and five adults were displaced and forced into temporary rental housing.

A year later, the Lee Association for Remarkable Citizens is pairing with Steven R. Bowen Construction, Dwayne Bergman and Designers + Build Unite, and Stacey Callahan and Luxe Interiors + Design Florida to create a new home for these adults.

Groundbreaking for new group home in Cape Coral that replaces the home that was destroyed by Ian will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

LARC’s goal through building this new home is to construct a new, state-of-the-art group home that will not only provide a safe and comfortable living environment but also empower residents to thrive.

Established in 1954, LARC is a training center for success for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. LARC serves more than 300 individuals annually, and participants range from 14 to 80.

LARC offers vocational training, community residential services, and a vast array of other state-of-the-art community inclusion services on a full-time, year-round basis. LARC’s main campus is located at 2570 Hanson Street, Fort Myers. LARC also operates two Residential Group Homes located in Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.