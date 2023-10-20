Annual skin cancer screening coverage sought for Floridians

Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Lecanto Republican who is a dermatologist, is seeking to require health insurers to cover the costs of annual skin-cancer screenings.

Massullo on Thursday filed the proposal (HB 241) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start in January.

It is identical to a measure (SB 56) that Senate Health and Human Services Appropriations Chairwoman Gayle Harrell, R-Stuart, filed last month.

The proposal would require health insurers and HMOs to cover screenings performed by dermatologists. It also would prevent insurers and HMOs from imposing cost-sharing requirements on patients for the screenings.

Massullo backed a similar proposal during the 2023 session, but it was not heard on the House floor