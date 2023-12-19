Precautionary boil advisory issued after line break in Punta Gorda

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued in Punta Gorda due to a water line break and repair located on Tropicana between West Marion Avenue and Via Esplanade.

The affected streets are: Belvedere Court, Via Esplanade, El Cerito Court, Via Venice, Como, Via Seville, and 200, 201, 210, 220, and 241 Tropicana Dr. The city advised that all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled.

A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Bottled water may be used. You should plan to boil water for up to three days. If you have any questions, please call Utilities at (941) 575-5088 or (941) 575-3339.

A previous boil water advisory for a water main break on the corner of West Marion Ave and Colony Point Drive in Punta Gorder remains in effect. The break was repaired Monday.

The Precautionary Boil Water Noticeconsists of two consecutive days of passing water samples. The first day samples were taken yesterday and the second day samples were taken today. Once the cirty is given notice that both days samples have passed the advisory can be rescinded.

