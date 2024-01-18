Lee Health issues notice that system is nearing capacity

Lee Health near capacity Lee Health issues alert about the hospital system's capacity Listen • 0:18

Lee Health announced Wednesday that the health system's hospitals are reaching capacity.

The cause is a rise in flu and respiratory illnesses coinciding with a growing population and the influx of seasonal residents and visitors.

Lee Health reported it's ERs treated about 1,000 patients Tuesday.

Lee Health's Chief Medical Officer Ian Gonsenhauser says people coming to the ER for non-acute medical emergencies could face long wait times.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.