Low-pressure event leads to precautionary boil water notice for section of Collier County

A precautionary boil water notice was declared Sunday afternoon after the Collier County Water Division experienced a low-pressure event in the northern portions of its District this morning.

The area affected was in a section of the county north and west of Goodlette Road at Immokalee Road; Naples Park north to Barefoot Beach, including the Vanderbilt Drive Corridor; Immokalee Road from US 41 North to Oil Well Road and including Oil Well Road, and north to Fairgrounds.

As a precautionary measure, the Collier County Water Division is recommending that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes must be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient.

This Notice will remain in effect until acceptable bacteriological testing has been completed, which will be within 24 to 48 hours.

For more information, contact the Collier County Water Division at (239) 252-6245.

