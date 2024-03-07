Southwest Florida Breast Health Conference in Fort Myers April 4

File / WGCU Participating in an education forum exploring breast cancer prevention, early detection and treatment in Fort Myers April 4 will be, from left, Dr. Graciela Garton, radiation oncologist with Advocate Radiation Oncology, Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, medical oncologist and hematologist with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, Liz Bachoo-Garib, nurse navigator with Lee Health Cancer Institute, Dr. Adam Riker, surgical oncologist with Precision Healthcare Specialists, Neftali Feliciano, chief executive officer with Cancer Alliance Network

Breast health experts from across Southwest Florida are convening in Fort Myers April 4 for an education forum exploring breast cancer prevention, early detection and treatment.

The Southwest Florida Breast Health Conference will feature local breast cancer surgeons, radiation oncologists and researchers discussing the latest innovations in technology that are redefining cancer care.

Conversations will focus on steps to reduce risk factors, availability of screenings, local trends and improving access to health care. Presenters also will explore treatment options available in Southwest Florida, which include radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, surgery and proton therapy, which will be available in 2025 after Southwest Florida Proton opens in Estero.

Presenters for the free Breast Health Conference include:



Dr. Graciela Garton, radiation oncologist with Advocate Radiation Oncology

Dr. Adam Riker, surgical oncologist with Precision Healthcare Specialists

Dr. Susanna Gaikazian, medical oncologist and hematologist with Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Liz Bachoo-Garib, nurse navigator with Lee Health Cancer Institute

Neftali Feliciano, chief executive officer with Cancer Alliance Network

“Most types of cancer can be successfully treated if detected early, and that’s why educational events like the Breast Health Conference are so important,” Garton said. “It’s our hope that attendees will walk away feeling empowered and confident that Southwest Florida’s cancer care community is stronger than ever.”

The Southwest Florida Breast Health Conference begins at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 at Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Gulf Coast, 9931 Interstate Commerce Drive near Alico Road and I-75 in Fort Myers. Lunch will be provided.

The event is free, but registration is required by calling Janet Darnell at Partners for Breast Cancer Care at 239-454-8540 or emailing JanetDarnellpfbcc@yahoo.com.

