State-based shortage prompts call for local blood and platelet donors

There are severe blood shortages throughout Florida and that has prompted a call for Southwest Floridians to donate platelets or whole blood.

Lauren Rosen, community relations manager for the NCH Community Blood Center in Collier County, says the call to donate is to ensure local blood inventories remain optimal for patients in area hospitals.

"Immediate donor response from community members is critical to shore up supplies and ensure patients continue to receive lifesaving treatment," Rosen said. "All blood types are needed, but platelet donations are in serious demand because of their short shelf life."

Who can give: Donors can safely give whole blood every 56 days. People can donate platelets every 14 days, with certain restrictions. The minimum age to donate is 16 with parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, should eat prior to giving blood, and must be well hydrated. Photo ID is required at donation time.

People interested in donating platelets must have an appointment and donors can call 239-624-4120 option 3. No appointment is necessary for whole blood donors.

Donation sites:



: 1100 Immokalee Road, Naples, 34110, located on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. Hours of operation: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, & Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday (closed Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday). On the Bloodmobile - Find a blood drive location here: www.givebloodcbc.org

Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.

