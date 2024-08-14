DOH-Collier lifts water quality health advisory on three Marco Island beaches; E coli was at issue

The Florida Department of Health in Collier County is lifting the water quality advisories for high bacterial levels at the following locations:

Residents Beach, 130 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island



Tiger Tail Beach, 480 Hernando Drive, Marco Island



South Marco Beach, 930 S. Collier Blvd., Marco Island



Tests completed on August 8 indicated that the water quality at Residents Beach, Tiger Tail Beach, and South Marco Beach do not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

Tests completed on Monday, August 12, indicate that the water quality at the three beach sites now show an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information visit Collier.FLHealth.gov.

