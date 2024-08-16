More than 165,000 pounds of Perdue frozen chicken recalled

Perdue Foods of Perry, Ga., is recalling approximately 167,171 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nugget and tender items were produced on March 23, 2024.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the back of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online directly to consumers.

The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product and notified FSIS of the issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Andrea Staub, Senior Vice President, Perdue Foods, at 443-493-3522 or andrea.staub@perdue.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

