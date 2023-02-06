Red Cross volunteers install 158 free smoke alarms during Sound the Alarm event

Volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Florida Gulf Coast to Heartland Chapter recently helped installed 158 free smoke alarms for families as part of a national Red Cross Sound the Alarm efforts.

Teams installed 158 smoke alarms, educated over 151 individuals on the importance of fire safety and served 88 homes in 3 communities: Riverwoods Plantation, Highland County, and Bonita Imperial Estates.

Home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster, including South Florida where volunteers have responded to more than 30 home fires in the first month of the year.

This Sound the Alarm event is a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,275 lives since launching in October 2014.

Visit SoundTheAlarm .org to learn more and make a donation to the Red Cross to help people prepare for, respond to and recover from home fires.

