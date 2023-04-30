Chilean delegation travels to Southwest Florida to learn how to eradicate modern-day slavery

They boarded the old white-and-green school bus and headed towards the tomato fields. It’s a rickety ride along the rutted, dusty roads in Parrish, a small agricultural town outside of Tampa.

In all directions, the land is blanketed in lush green. Speckles of bright pink from the tomato stakes dot this soothing landscape.

Their journey to this tomato farm is historic for many reasons.

On board is a delegation of agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives from Chile. They are in Southwest Florida to meet with representatives of the Fair Food Program, a worker-driven, social responsibility program that ensures various agricultural products are ethically sourced.

The Fair Food Program is the signature creation of Coalition of Immokalee Workers.

Chile delegation takes first-hand look at Fair Food Program

As the bus gets closer to the Pacific Tomato Growers' fields, the migrant farmworkers, perhaps 100 of them mostly dwarfed by these enormous tomato plants, come into better view.

These farmworkers are essential to Southwest Florida’s economy and needs. They are here on special visas allowing them to work in the fields doing the jobs that Americans for decades have had no interest in doing.

Chile, the largest exporter of agricultural products in South America, also must use migrant labor because it too has difficulties recruiting Chileans to do the backbreaking agricultural work.

A representative from the Coalition of Immokalee Worker directs those on the bus to not walk into the fields, but rather observe from outside the rows of tomatoes.

Steeping from the bus one sees the farmworkers reaching through the plants in search of the ripe tomatoes that they will then place into buckets tethered to their waists.

The pace at which the farmworkers work is quick -- it must be because they get paid by bucket.

These sweet cherry tomatoes will soon be bound for restaurants and stores. The pickers will be back the next morning and the morning after that to get those just ripening, until sometime next month when the tomato fields are picked clean.

But this day’s field trip wasn’t a mere lesson on how and where this country's food is grown.

It’s much bigger than that.

"We are making history," said Angel Garcia. Garcia works in human resources for the Pacific Tomato Growers. "Now we have people coming from other parts of the globe coming to absorb history.

Garcia is a bit soft spoken but clearly proud of the work and the relationship he has with the farmworkers in the field.

It wasn’t always this way. Migrant workers for decades have been victims of or threatened with violence. They have been robbed of promised wages. Woman have been raped.

Water, food and bathroom breaks were never guaranteed – until the Coalition of Immokalee Workers stepped in.

"It’s a new chapter," said Garcia.

The Chilean observers traveled some 4,200 miles away to learn about the coalition's Fair Food Program.

1 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM The Chilean delegation toured the farmworker’s museum. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 2 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM A tour of the museum was given. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 3 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM The Chilean delegation toured the farmworker’s museum. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 4 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM A tour of the museum was given. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 5 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM An auditor with the CIW walks the fields to talk to the workers. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 6 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM Laura Germino, CIW, gives a tour of the museum at the Coalition of Immokalee Workers headquarters. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 7 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM Laura Germino, CIW, gives a tour of the museum at the Coalition of Immokalee Workers headquarters. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 8 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 9 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM The group took a short tour around Immokalee to highlight the town. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 10 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM Angel Garcia, HR for Pacific Tomato Growers, spoke with the members of the Chilean delegation. Marcela del Pilar Espinoza Morales, SAVAL, Agricultural producers in Chile, asked him a question. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 11 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM These flowers from Whole Foods come from Chile. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 12 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM These flowers from Whole Foods come from Chile. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the Chilean delegation spent the day in Immokalee, home of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Fair Food Program. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 13 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 14 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 15 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 16 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM Arlette Martinez Ossa, Ministry of Labor in Chile. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 17 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM Marcela del Pilar Espinoza Morales, SAVAL, Agricultural producers in Chile. On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 18 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 19 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 20 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 21 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 22 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 23 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 24 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 25 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 26 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 27 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU 28 of 28 — WGCUChileFarmworkers04252023AM On Tuesday, April 25, 2023, the Chilean delegation toured a tomato farm in Parrish, Pacific Tomato Growers, and got to see the Fair Food Program in action. A delegation comprising of Chilean agricultural producers, human rights activists and government representatives has traveled to Southwest Florida to meet with representatives and see the workings of the Fair Food Program (FFP) first-hand. The Coalition of Immokalee Workers, creators of the Fair Food Program, hosted the delegation for meetings, live farm tours and a look at Immokalee during the week of April 24-28th. Efforts to expand the Fair Food Program into Chile’s agricultural industry is the goal. Extending Chile’s human rights protections to workers, and certifying ethical producers, in that country. Andrea Melendez / WGCU

The program is essentially a partnership between workers, growers and companies that purchase the food.

The companies agree to pay a small premium to the growers in exchange for a commitment from growers that they will abide by a code of conduct -– conduct that includes providing water and shade breaks.

The premium is then given to the workers in the form of bonuses which can often double a worker's wages.

Tomato harvesters working under the Fair Food Program earn roughly 60 cents per 30 pound bucket of tomatoes they harvest — that’s before the bonus.

The participating companies must agree to drop suppliers who violate these standards.

Pacific Tomato Growers was the first growing operation to sign on to the Fair Food Program. In doing so, it agreed to allow a third party to come in and speak freely with its workers to make sure the code of conduct is being followed. It also agreed to allow this third party to review the books to ensure the workers are getting the promised bonuses.

"At the end of the day we are talking about obeying the law, right?" said Jon Esformes, CEO of Pacific Tomato Growers. "So the things we do under the Fair Food Program are all about keeping us in compliance with the law, human trafficking, wage theft, sexual harassment, child labor -– these are things that are against the law. So our partnership with the Fair Food Program is really tailored towards seeking solutions to agricultural problems.”

The Fair Food Program has been credited with eradicating modern-day slavery from most of Florida’s tomato fields.

Forced labor upon the worlds’ poor is not just a Florida problem. It tends to be systematic when people escape poverty and come to other countries in search of work.

But it doesn’t have to be, as far as the Coalition of Immokalee Workers and the Chilean delegation are concerned.

"When I first heard about the Fair Food Program it was like –- this blew my mind," said Arlette Martinez the Chilean Ministry of Labor and Social Provisions.

Through a translator she said she appreciates how the program changes work relations between workers and management as well as the work conditions.

“And we believe that better working conditions don’t just change a person’s life at work day-to-day, it makes a better world for us.”

The U.S. Department of Labor awarded a $2.5 million grant to accelerate the international expansion of the Fair Food Program because forced labor is globally on the rise.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.