Stamp Out Hunger drive helps collect food via mail carriers

Helping get food to many in Southwest Florida who may not have enough is the goal of the 31st Stamp Out Food Drive being held on Saturday and the National Association of Letter Carriers event provides a convenient way to donate.

On Saturday, residents are encouraged to leave donations of non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes to be collected by mail carriers along their regular postal delivery routes. Food collected in Lee County will be distributed by the Harry Chapin Food Bank and other participating agencies.

Non-perishable food items include unopened, non-breakable containers, such as peanut butter, pasta, tuna, rice, beans, and canned meats, fruits, vegetables and soups.

To give an idea on the drive's results, last year in Lee County alone, Harry Chapin Food Bank received more than 100,000 pounds of food and in 2020, more than 200,000 pounds of food, through its participation in the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

FILE / WGCU

“The annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive is pivotal in helping Harry Chapin Food Bank, and other food banks across the country, stay stocked with food during the summer months, when we see a significant increase in food insecurity for children and families because school is out,” said Richard LeBer, president and CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank. “We are grateful for the continued support of our partners at the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties and the National Association of Letter Carriers. These partnerships allow Harry Chapin Food Bank to continue its work of feeding community members in need.”

Harry Chapin Food Bank and the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee Counties partner annually with the National Association of Letter Carriers to ensure the food drive can be held each year. Hundreds of volunteers assist letter carriers by picking up food, unloading trucks and sorting items at postal drop-off sites.

Volunteers are needed to support the annual food drive. Harry Chapin Food Bank needs approximately 300 volunteers to help with set-up, unloading trucks and sorting items at the Page Field Post Office, Six Mile Annex and the Cape Coral Post Office.

Florida Weekly / Special to WGCU Richard LeBer, president and CEO of Harry Chapin Food Bank, helps unload food items collected by mail carriers for the Stamp Out Hunger drive.

To volunteer, visit https://harrychapinfoodbank.org/volunteer and submit an application. For more information, contact Lori Harrington, volunteer manager, at lharrington@harrychapinfoodbank.org.

United Way needs about 75 volunteer drivers to help letter carriers pick up food left by mailboxes on designated Lee County routes. To volunteer as a driver, visit https://unitedwaylee.org/volunteer/.

More about Stamp Out Hunger:

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is done in partnership with the National Association of Letter Carriers and is one of the largest one-day food drives in the nation.

The drive is a convenient way for residents to donate food to community members in need.

The drive is critical to helping Harry Chapin stay stocked with food during the summer months, when there is a significant increase in food insecurity for children and families because school is out.

Volunteers are essential to making sure this food drive is successful.

