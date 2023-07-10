Collier County offices open up the past to celebrate 100 years

The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule, opened Friday, was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America to be opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. It was recently removed from its concrete chamber on the Government Center campus in time for its unveiling.

The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and was also Friday in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary.

Time capsules open up the past as Collier County government turns 100

The Viva Florida Time Capsule was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023.

It was recently retrieved from its burial spot in front of the flagpole at the Naples Depot Museum.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office new Mobile Museum showcases an array of historical artifacts, photos and documents associated with the agency’s century of service in keeping Collier County safe.

Inside the sheriff's office capsule were jail keys, an operations manual from the jail, dispatch cards and the old cotton jail uniforms.

The sheriff's office will be creating another time capsule to be opened on the125th anniversary.

1 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM There were VHS tapes in the time capsule. They had to send them off to the lap to be digitized so they could be watched. The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America. It was opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. It also was opened on July 7, 2023, by the elected Sheriff in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary. The third capsule was the Viva Florida Time Capsule. It was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023. Andrea Melendez 2 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM An old police uniform from the Collier County Sheriff’s Department. The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America. It was opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. It also was opened on July 7, 2023, by the elected Sheriff in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary. The third capsule was the Viva Florida Time Capsule. It was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023. Andrea Melendez 3 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM Items from the Collier County Bicentennial Memorial time capsule. The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America. It was opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. It also was opened on July 7, 2023, by the elected Sheriff in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary. The third capsule was the Viva Florida Time Capsule. It was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023. Andrea Melendez 4 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM The Sheriff’s time capsule was this trunk. The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America. It was opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. It also was opened on July 7, 2023, by the elected Sheriff in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary. The third capsule was the Viva Florida Time Capsule. It was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023. Andrea Melendez 5 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM A collage of images were made into art. The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America. It was opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. It also was opened on July 7, 2023, by the elected Sheriff in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary. The third capsule was the Viva Florida Time Capsule. It was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023. Andrea Melendez 6 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM The Collier County Sheriff’s Office new Mobile Museum will showcases an array of historical artifacts, photos and documents associated with the agency’s century of service in keeping Collier County safe. Andrea Melendez 7 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM Commissioner Bill McDaniel, District 5, looks at some of the items from the time capsule that is now on display at the Collier Museum at Government Center, Naples. Three time capsules were opened to help celebrate 100 years of Collier County Government. The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America. It was opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. It also was opened on July 7, 2023, by the elected Sheriff in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary. The third capsule was the Viva Florida Time Capsule. It was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023. Andrea Melendez 8 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM Items from the Collier County Bicentennial Memorial time capsule. The Collier County Bicentennial Memorial Time Capsule was dedicated July 7, 1976, to commemorate the Bicentennial Year of the United States of America. It was opened July 7, 2023, the 100th Anniversary of Collier County. The Sheriff’s Time Capsule was sealed on the 75th Anniversary of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. It also was opened on July 7, 2023, by the elected Sheriff in celebration of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office 100th Anniversary. The third capsule was the Viva Florida Time Capsule. It was dedicated by the Collier County Public Library on May 8, 2013, in celebration of the 90th Anniversary of Collier County and Viva Florida 500, to be opened on the 100th Anniversary of Collier County in 2023. Andrea Melendez 9 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM The Collier County Sheriff’s Office new Mobile Museum will showcases an array of historical artifacts, photos and documents associated with the agency’s century of service in keeping Collier County safe. Andrea Melendez 10 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM The Collier County Sheriff’s Office new Mobile Museum will showcases an array of historical artifacts, photos and documents associated with the agency’s century of service in keeping Collier County safe. Andrea Melendez 11 of 12 — WGCUCollierTimeCap07102023AM The Collier County Sheriff’s Office new Mobile Museum will showcases an array of historical artifacts, photos and documents associated with the agency’s century of service in keeping Collier County safe. Andrea Melendez 12 of 12 — WGCUCollierTieCap07072023AM012.PNG

The Collier County government's time capsule comntained old photographs, old books, and videotapes. The videotapes forced the county to look around for a working VCR.

The county will also create a new time capsule, but wasn't sure of a target opening date yet.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.