Human Interest

Three-Day blood drive in honor of fallen FMPD officer starts Tuesday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published July 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT
Adam Jobbers-Miller
File
/
WGCU
Adam Jobbers-Miller

A three-day blood drive in honor of fallen Fort Myers police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller will start Tuesday morning with a ceremonial flag raising followed by opening remarks from the Jobbers-Miller family, Lieutenant Roger Valdivia from the Fort Myers Police Department and Julia Liebscher, Chief Nursing and Operations Executive for Lee Memorial Hospital.

Jobbers-Miller was shot in the line of duty in July 2018 and spent a week at Lee Memorial Hospital before he died from his injuries. In partnership with the FMPD and Lee Health, the Jobbers-Miller family is organizing the blood drive to help increase blood donations to save lives, and honor their lost loved one.

A single blood donation can save as many as two lives, and the Southwest Florida community is encouraged to make lifesaving donations as we remember the service and sacrifice of Jobbers-Miller.

All blood donors will receive a Jobbers-Miller t-shirt

Hours for the drive: Tuesday & Wednesday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lee Memorial Hospital; 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Thursday only, Fort Myers Police Department,  2210 Widman Way, Fort Myers, FL 33901

