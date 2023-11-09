2024 Sanibel Island beach parking permit sales begin Monday
All beach parking passes can be purchased starting on Monday, November 13th at the Sanibel Recreation Center, 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road.
To qualify for any Beach Parking Permit, bring a valid vehicle registration or lease agreement for each vehicle and a valid government-issued identification.
A driver’s license showing a Sanibel address or proof of Sanibel property ownership is required to purchase a resident “A” sticker. Payment may be made via cash, check, or credit card.\
Click here to for the Beach Parking Permit Application.
2024 Parking Permit Decals & Fees (Permits Valid through 11/30/2024):
“A” Resident/Property Owner $14
“A/C” Resident/ Property Owner $113
“B” Non-Resident $300
“B/C” Non-Resident $399
Transfer or Re-issue $3 (Resident and Non-Resident)
The Sanibel Recreation Center is open Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
