2024 Sanibel Island beach parking permit sales begin Monday

All beach parking passes can be purchased starting on Monday, November 13th at the Sanibel Recreation Center, 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road.

To qualify for any Beach Parking Permit, bring a valid vehicle registration or lease agreement for each vehicle and a valid government-issued identification.

A driver’s license showing a Sanibel address or proof of Sanibel property ownership is required to purchase a resident “A” sticker. Payment may be made via cash, check, or credit card.\

Click here to for the Beach Parking Permit Application.

2024 Parking Permit Decals & Fees (Permits Valid through 11/30/2024):

“A” Resident/Property Owner $14

“A/C” Resident/ Property Owner $113

“B” Non-Resident $300

“B/C” Non-Resident $399

Transfer or Re-issue $3 (Resident and Non-Resident)

The Sanibel Recreation Center is open Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.