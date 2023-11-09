© 2023 WGCU News
2024 Sanibel Island beach parking permit sales begin Monday

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published November 9, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST
Sanibel beach parking passes will be available starting Nov. 13.
Sanibel beach parking passes will be available starting Nov. 13.

All beach parking passes can be purchased starting on Monday, November 13th at the Sanibel Recreation Center, 3880 Sanibel-Captiva Road.

To qualify for any Beach Parking Permit, bring a valid vehicle registration or lease agreement for each vehicle and a valid government-issued identification.

A driver’s license showing a Sanibel address or proof of Sanibel property ownership is required to purchase a resident “A” sticker. Payment may be made via cash, check, or credit card.\

Click here to for the Beach Parking Permit Application.

2024 Parking Permit Decals & Fees (Permits Valid through 11/30/2024):

“A” Resident/Property Owner $14

“A/C” Resident/ Property Owner $113

“B” Non-Resident $300

“B/C” Non-Resident $399

Transfer or Re-issue $3 (Resident and Non-Resident)

The Sanibel Recreation Center is open Monday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.; and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

