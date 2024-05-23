FGCU police to conduct practice active assailant training at SOVI

Members of the Florida Gulf Coast University police department will be joined by officers from other area departments Saturday for a practice on-campus active assailant training exercise.

The training exercise will run from from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Biscayne Hall, in FGCU’s South Village residential area. A simulator that portrays the sound of gunshots may be heard throughout the training.

There is no emergency, but the University Police issued a notice of the training to alert students, faculty, staff and campus visitors to the exercise. There are no students residing in the South Village residential area, a police release stressed.

The department urged people to avoid this area if they plan to be on campus on Saturday.

Also taking part in the collaborative training exercise will be the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Lee County EMS, San Carlos Park Fire Protection & Rescue Service District, Lee County Port Authority andLee County Emergency Management. Access to the training site will be limited to participants only.

Anyone with a concern is asked to contact UPD dispatch at (239) 590-1900.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.