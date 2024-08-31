Collier Sheriff and other units search Picayune Strand area for missing Golden Gates Estate man

Early 8-31 Search Broll.mp4

Searchers in Collier County continued looking Saturday for a missing Golden Gate Estates man whose vehicle was found in a remote area off Beck Boulevard in East Naples.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said deputies are actively looking for Eduardo Ramirez, 64, in that area.

A Sheriff's Office public information officer said CCSO's Incident Management Team staged this morning beginning at 6 a.m. with teams comprised of CCSO, Fire and EMS, Forestry, and FWC personnel.

Searchers headed out before 8 a.m. aboard several swamp buggies into the Picayune Strand State Forest near where Ramirez’ vehicle was last seen. Aviation was also continuing to assist in the search today as conditions allow.

Multiple units, including aviation, mounted patrol and K9 were involved in the search.

An alert issued by the Sheriff's Office said family members were concerned about him. They asked that anyone with information about Ramirez or who had seen him should contact CCSO at 239-252-9300.

Ramirez was last known to be traveling in the area of Collier Boulevard and Magnolia Pond Circle at around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies described him as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is heavily tattooed with two full sleeves on his arms. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored polo shirt.

