Sukkot is a time to give thanks for food and shelter

While Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur focus on judgment and atonement, Sukkot brings a shift in atmosphere, emphasizing joy and celebration. This Jewish festival marks the transition from the solemn Days of Awe to a time of rejoicing.

Lasting seven days, Sukkot, which ends at sundown this Wednesday (Oct. 23), is used as a time to give thanks for food and shelter. As part of the tradition, Jewish families build sukkahs—temporary, three-walled huts with roofs made out of natural vegetation such as twigs, branches, or bamboo. These structures serve as a reminder of the 40 years the Israelites spent wandering in the desert after the Exodus from Egypt, living in makeshift shelters as they journeyed to the promised land.

The sukkah, unlike a permanent home, is designed to let Mother Nature in. Jewish law suggests that the roof be open enough to see the moon and stars, symbolizing vulnerability and openness. This openness also encourages hospitality, with families welcoming friends and community members to join them in the sukkah for meals, prayer, and celebration.

Participants also celebrate the holiday by gathering four species of plants: citron, palm fronds, willow branches, and myrtle twigs. During daily prayers, they wave these plants in six directions (east, west, north, south, upward, and downward) as an expression of appreciation for the essential offerings provided by nature.

Sukkot is meant to serve as a reminder to focus on what truly matters in life: gratitude, community, and the simple blessings of food and shelter.

