Fort Myers honors attorney Joe North with a street in his name

You may have seen his billboards or heard his commercials on the radio.

Attorney Joe North was born and raised in Fort Myers’ Dunbar neighborhood. He’s affectionately called the “Senator of Dunbar” by those in the community.

Recently, about 80 people came together on a sunny and breezy day at Dunbar High School to recognize and celebrate Joe North’s many contributions to the city he calls home. On this day, family, friends and community members celebrated a new street sign named after the hometown attorney.

“There’s no place like home, and that’s how I’m feeling right now. Not just because this is Barden Street where I grew up. But in large part because the city here on the

campus of Dunbar High School, and I’m sitting here with each and every one of you and that’s why I know that I’m home," said North.

Barden Street is right across from Dunbar High School. It's the street where North grew up. It will now be called Joe North Way. It runs north to south from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to Edison Avenue.

“I’m still in disbelief, because I know a street name is huge. It’s a huge honor. So, for people who consider me worthy of that, I’m very appreciative," said North.

North graduated from the Citadel Military College, becoming a Cadet 2nd Lieutenant. He also graduated from Florida State University’s law school.

After graduating, he returned to Fort Myers with his law degree to specialize in personal injury and wrongful death cases. His passion is giving back to the community that helped to shape him.

North’s father, James North, is 87 years old and celebrated the honor with his son. He said,

“I think he’s great, I’m proud of him."

