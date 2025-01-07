Manatee Moves: A free ride for veterans to medical appointments

A new, free and on-demand transportation service is now in operation to help veterans easily reach medical appointments.

Provided by Manatee County’s Veterans Services and Transportation divisions, Manatee Moves will directly connect county veterans to health providers by utilizing a rideshare service. Accessible through a smartphone app, Manatee Moves is open to all pre-registered veterans who can walk on their own, or who use an assistance device like a folding walker.

Manatee County Veterans Services Officer Renee Medina said Manatee Moves will help to remove obstacles that can prevent veterans from accessing the critical care and health services they need.

“This initiative reflects our deep commitment to ensuring that veterans can easily and reliably receive the medical attention they deserve, without the added stress of transportation challenges. Our goal is to make their well-being a top priority, and we are honored to play a role in improving their quality of life," Medina said.

Manatee veterans do not need to be currently enrolled in other county services provided by the Veterans Services division. However, they must be verified, which can be done by contacting the county Veterans Services office.

Riders are limited to two one-way trips per day (for example to and from a doctor’s office), and trips are restricted to Manatee County boundaries.

Service hours are 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For those unable to utilize the mobile app, a trip can be booked by calling (941) 747-1739, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Riders can book their travel up to two days in advance.

The app is now available to download on Apple and Android devices.

For more information about Manatee County Veterans Services, call (941) 745-3795, send an email to vets@mymanatee.org, or visit mymanatee.org.

For more information about Manatee County government, visit mymanatee.org or call (941) 748-4501. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @ManateeGov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.