Free meals handed out to Sanibel residents, workers and first responders for the holidays

John Imbriolo, director for culinary for Operation BBQ Relief. He organized the 1400 hot or cold meals as well as the volunteers to help pass those out. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.

Andrea Melendez / WGCU