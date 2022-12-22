© 2022 WGCU News
Hurricane Recovery

Free meals handed out to Sanibel residents, workers and first responders for the holidays

WGCU | By Andrea Melendez
Published December 22, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST
Volunteers handed out cold (that could be heated later) or hot food. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
1 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch005.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Volunteer, Rick Rohrer, snowbird from Michigan, waves passing vehicles in to get a free lunch. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
2 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch002.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
3 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch001.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
4 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch003.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Volunteers like Terri Gordon, of Fort Myers, handed out cold (that could be heated later) or hot food. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
5 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch004.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Sharon Brace of Captiva, enjoyed lunch with fellow Sanibel resident, Sharon Kiddoo. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
6 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch008.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
7 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch009.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
8 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch010.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
9 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch007.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
Volunteers like Terri Gordon of Fort Myers handed out cold (that could be heated later) or hot food. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
10 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch006.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
11 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch011.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
12 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch013.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
13 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch012.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
14 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch015.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
15 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch014.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
16 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch016.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
17 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch019.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
18 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch017.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU
John Imbriolo, director for culinary for Operation BBQ Relief. He organized the 1400 hot or cold meals as well as the volunteers to help pass those out. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
19 of 19  — SanibelChristmasLunch018.JPG
Andrea Melendez / WGCU

Helping with Hurricane Ian recovery, a free meal to help lessen the stress of rebuilding a community.

A free holiday lunch meal for all Sanibel Island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, at the Sanibel Community House.

A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ Relief as well as free supplies for anyone in need.

The free meals, hot or cold for use later, were handed out by volunteers drive-through style or enjoyed at the site.

Tags
Hurricane Recovery WGCU NewsHurricane IanSanibel IslandCaptiva
Andrea Melendez
See stories by Andrea Melendez