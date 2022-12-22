Free meals handed out to Sanibel residents, workers and first responders for the holidays
Volunteers handed out cold (that could be heated later) or hot food. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
Volunteer, Rick Rohrer, snowbird from Michigan, waves passing vehicles in to get a free lunch. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
Volunteer, Rick Rohrer, snowbird from Michigan, waves passing vehicles in to get a free lunch. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
Volunteers like Terri Gordon, of Fort Myers, handed out cold (that could be heated later) or hot food. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
Sharon Brace of Captiva, enjoyed lunch with fellow Sanibel resident, Sharon Kiddoo. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
Volunteers like Terri Gordon of Fort Myers handed out cold (that could be heated later) or hot food. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
John Imbriolo, director for culinary for Operation BBQ Relief. He organized the 1400 hot or cold meals as well as the volunteers to help pass those out. A free holiday lunch meal for all island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the Sanibel Community House. A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
Helping with Hurricane Ian recovery, a free meal to help lessen the stress of rebuilding a community.
A free holiday lunch meal for all Sanibel Island residents, first responders and island workers was offered Thursday, December 22, at the Sanibel Community House.
A warm meal was offered by F.I.S.H. and Operation BBQ Relief as well as free supplies for anyone in need.
The free meals, hot or cold for use later, were handed out by volunteers drive-through style or enjoyed at the site.
