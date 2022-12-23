© 2022 WGCU News
FEMA Helpline sets holiday hours; closed Dec. 24-25, 31, Jan. 1

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 23, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST
Homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian on Little Gasparilla Island, Fla.
Saul Martinez for NPR
Homes were destroyed by Hurricane Ian on Little Gasparilla Island, Fla.

The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays.

The call center schedule is:

Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 - CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Monday, Jan. 2 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There are other options to create your FEMA application. Go online to disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app for smart phones. These options are available around-the-clock. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

