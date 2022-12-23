FEMA Helpline sets holiday hours; closed Dec. 24-25, 31, Jan. 1

The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, will have modified hours for the upcoming holidays.

The call center schedule is:

Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 - CLOSED

Monday, Dec. 26 – Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED

Monday, Jan. 2 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All other days will follow their regular schedule – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There are other options to create your FEMA application. Go online to disasterassistance.gov or use the FEMA mobile app for smart phones. These options are available around-the-clock. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.