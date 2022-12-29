Residents in some Lee County areas reminded of deadline to put Hurricane Ian debris curbside 

Residents in some areas of Lee County Solid Waste have a Tuesday, Jan. 3 deadline to set all Hurricane Ian debris curbside to allow county staff to better assess remaining needs for debris removal.

The areas involved are:



Briarcliff

Daniels Parkway corridor

Eagle Ridge

Florida Gulf Coast University / Miromar areas

Gasparilla Island / Boca Grande

San Carlos Park

The Villas

Lee County also previously requested residents of Lehigh Acres and Gateway to get their debris curbside by Dec. 16.

Residents of other areas in unincorporated Lee County do not yet have a deadline for debris set out. The county’s debris-hauling contractor will continue collections of storm debris. Residents are reminded to place green vegetation out for their regular yard-waste collection, which occurs weekly.

Lee County has collected more than 5 million cubic yards of debris in unincorporated Lee County. That amount required more than 118,000 truckloads to move.

Hurricane Ian left behind an estimated 10 million cubic yards of debris countywide, including debris in all six municipalities. If you live in a city, check with your municipality about debris-hauling schedules. Lee County’s hurricane debris hauler will continue collections during the holidays using reduced staffing and will resume full staffing following New Year’s weekend.

