Lee County Disaster Recovery Center will delay opening Jan. 4

Due to a previously scheduled event, the disaster recovery center at the Estero Council Chambers in Estero will reopen at 1 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Survivors who were affected by Hurricane Ian can still register for assistance, get updates about applications, learn about the appeals process or check the status of their application the following ways:



Online at DisasterAssistance.gov



Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, with the following exceptions: Saturday, Dec. 31 and Sunday, Jan. 1 – CLOSED, Monday, Jan. 2 - Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



At one of FEMA’s other disaster recovery center locations

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Florida state agencies, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

