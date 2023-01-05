Punta Gorda to close Florida Street Ian debris drop-off site Jan. 8

The storm debris drop-off site at 7000 Florida St. in Punta Gorda will be shutting down permanently on Jan. 8.

The storm debris drop-off site at Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road in Placida will remain open as will the mini-transfer facilities at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., in Port Charlotte and 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood. All three sites are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Residents dropped off 38,821 loads of debris at the four sites between Oct. 6 and Jan. 2.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.