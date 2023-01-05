© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Hurricane Recovery

Punta Gorda to close Florida Street Ian debris drop-off site Jan. 8

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published January 5, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
Charlotter County debris.jpg
File photo
/
Special to WGCU
For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

The storm debris drop-off site at 7000 Florida St. in Punta Gorda will be shutting down permanently on Jan. 8.

The storm debris drop-off site at Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road in Placida will remain open as will the mini-transfer facilities at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., in Port Charlotte and 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood. All three sites are open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Residents dropped off 38,821 loads of debris at the four sites between Oct. 6 and Jan. 2.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Hurricane Recovery WGCU NewsHurricane IandebrisCharlotte County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff