Charlotte County property appraiser accepting applications for partial property tax refunds

The Charlotte County Property Appraiser’s office is now accepting applications for partial property tax refunds if a residential improvement was destroyed or rendered uninhabitable for at least 30 days due to hurricanes Ian or Nicole.

Applications, along with support documentation, must be received on or before April 3. To make an application and for qualifying requirements, visit www.ccappraiser.com or call 941-743-1498.

For Hurricane Ian information, call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management’s important emergency information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

