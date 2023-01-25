Storm debris set-out deadline in February for some areas of unincorporated Lee County

Lee County has announced another set-out deadline for some additional unincorporated areas to place remaining Hurricane Ian debris at the curb.

The following areas are asked to place residential storm debris at the curb by Feb. 13:

Pine Island north of the Pine Island Road/Stringfellow intersection. (Matlacha and St. James City are unaffected.)

Waterway Estates

Fort Myers Shores

Iona/McGregor (north of Summerlin Road)

Island Park

Cypress Lake

Captiva

Note, this collection is for residential storm debris only and does not include debris from vacant land, commercial sites or agricultural properties. Those entities must pay to remove materials or self-haul materials to an appropriate site. Go to www.leegov.com/solidwaste for more information.

As a reminder, Lee County previously set a Feb.1 deadline for the following unincorporated areas for storm debris:

Whiskey Creek / McGregor

Maravilla

Pine Manor

Page Park

Beacon Manor

Winkler Road corridor

Royal Tee

Burnt Store

Herons Glen

Tara Woods

The following areas were on a Jan. 3 deadline for placing storm debris at the curb. Residents in these areas can have vegetation and horticulture waste picked up by the County’s normal waste collection services. Set-out standards can be found at https://www.leegov.com/solidwaste/residential.

Lehigh Acres

Gateway

Briarcliff

Daniels Parkway corridor

Eagle Ridge

Florida Gulf Coast University / Miromar areas

Gasparilla Island / Boca Grande

San Carlos Park

The Villas

Those residents who do not yet have a deadline for debris set-out should continue to separate their household waste from storm debris. The county’s debris-hauling contractor will continue collections of storm debris in these areas of the county until it is complete. This applies to areas such as Matlacha, St. James City and San Carlos Island.

Lee County has collected more than 5.8 million cubic yards of debris to date. Hurricane Ian left behind an estimated 12 million cubic yards of debris countywide, including debris in all six municipalities. If you live in a city, check with your municipality about debris-hauling schedules.

Residents can track debris collection progress, learn how to stack debris and gather other Hurricane Ian debris information at www.leegov.com/storm/debris. Information about normal curbside pickup of garbage, recycling and yard waste can be found at www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

To receive updates from Lee County Government, sign up for the newsletter here: www.leegov.com/resources/newsletters. Follow Lee County Government on Facebook, www.facebook.com/leecountyflbocc.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.