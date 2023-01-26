Final Ian debris collection pass underway in Charlotte County, bulk pickup to resume Feb. 6

Charlotte County’s Hurricane Ian debris contractor, AshBritt, has begun its final pass of debris collection. As of noon, Jan. 25, AshBritt has collected 93,891 loads totaling 4,576,918 cubic yards of vegetative and construction and demolition debris.

To see the progress of the final pass and where the pass has been completed, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris. Dec. 31 was the last day to put storm debris in the right of way for pickup.

Charlotte County residential property owners can bring storm-related debris to one of the following drop-off sites from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday (trailers cannot exceed 12 feet in length):

Placida West Boat Ramp (debris drop-off only, not for launching boats), 12560 Placida Road, Placida

West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility (unlimited visits until further notice), 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood

Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility (unlimited visits until further notice), 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

Waste Management will resume bulk pickup, including tires, white goods and vegetative debris, on regularly scheduled customer dates beginning Monday, Feb. 6.

Bulk pickup

Residential improved properties are allowed four cubic yards of bulk item pickup per week. The items must originate from the improved property that is assessed an annual sanitation fee and placed in front of the property.

Allowed Items



Four cubic yards

Unbundled yard trimmings

Refuse

Bulky items

Additional 10 properly bundled, bagged, or containerized yard waste

Prohibited Items

Construction debris from renovation or home improvement

Storm-related debris

Any waste in excess of four cubic yards

Debris placed on property adjacent or across the street

Prohibited items will not be collected and must be removed from the curb within 24 hours.

Curbside Yard Trimmings

Place yard trimmings loose in a garbage can, paper lawn and leaf bag, or in tied bundles.

Yard trimmings will not be picked up if:

Weigh more than 40 pounds each

Yard trimmings placed in plastic bags

Limbs more than six feet in length

Limbs more than 10 inches in diameter

Furnishings & Appliances (White Goods)

Furniture and appliances will be picked up four times per year on scheduled service days at no charge.

To schedule a pickup, submit a pickup form at https://adwhc.service-now.com/ccw or call Waste Management at 941-629-1106 or 941-697-0012 (Englewood area)

Call two days prior to your scheduled day

Remove doors from refrigerators and dishwashers

Place your old appliances or furniture at the edge of the right of way, the same vicinity as you place your garbage and recycling carts.

Electronics (E-Waste)Unwanted electronics (e-waste) will be picked up on your regularly scheduled service day by request only.

To schedule an e-waste pickup submit a pickup request form at https://adwhc.service-now.com/ccw or call Waste Management at 941-629-1106 or 941-697-0012 (Englewood area) two days before your scheduled pickup day.

Tires

Charlotte County residents can recycle six passenger tires per year curbside. Residents in unincorporated areas can place tires with rims at the curb on their recycling day.

For information regarding Charlotte County residential curbside garbage and recycling services, visit http://www.charlottecountyfl.gov/solidwaste /solidwaste .

Private roads

The Florida Division of Emergency Management is accepting applications from private and commercial property owners for assessment and removal of qualifying debris, including vehicles.

To apply, visit www.IanDebrisCleanup.com or call the Hurricane Ian Debris hotline, 850-961- 2002, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., weekends or email IanDebrisCleanup@em.myflorida.com.

For storm-related information, call the Charlotte County Call Center from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday at 941-833-4000 or 941-743-1320.

Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management’s recovery information at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/em, www.facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty, and www.twitter.com/ccoem.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.