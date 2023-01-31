DEP plans hurricane restoration reimbursement grant program for impacted coastal homeowners

The Florida Department of Environmental will begin accepting online applications for their Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program at 9 a.m. on February 1.

The program is meant to reimburse homeowners for some of the costs they have spent fixing coastal erosion caused by the storms. The program has allocated $50 million for this.

Applicants can submit their applications and projects for reimbursement, along with other required documents through the online portal.

The DEP provides tutorials for using the portal to help applicants. Applications are a first-come, first-serve basis and give priority to low- or moderate-income homeowners.

For more information visit www.FloridaDEP.gov/hurricane.

