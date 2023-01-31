Insurance Villages in SWFL recovered $5.4M for policyholders

Insurance Villages in Fort Myers, Punta Gorda and Englewood last week helped recover more than $5.4 million for policyholders.

The 13 participating insurance companies involved cut checks for 1,086 residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program, the Florida Association of Public Insurance Adjusters, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency were on scene meeting with consumers as well. T

The Hurricane Ian Insurance Villages operated from Jan. 23 to 28 and provided opportunities for local area residents having insurance issues to meet directly with their insurance company and work together to resolve outstanding claims.

Immediately following Hurricane Ian, DFS deployed two Initial Payment Centers in Fort Myers and Port Charlotte. Between those two Initial Payment Centers in Lee and Charlotte counties, 34 insurance carriers participated and assisted more than 40,000 policyholders with initial storm claims.

