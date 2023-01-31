Nearly 600 properties in Punta Gorda have some level of seawall damage from Hurricane Ian

Nearly 600 properties along the Punta Gorda canal system have been identified as having some level of damage listed as near catastrophic failures of seawalls from Hurricane Ian.

Information from the Punta Gorda city manager's office said staff has inspected and prioritized repairs in both the Burnt Store Isles and Punta Gorda Isles neighborhoods.

Projections are that three-quarters of a mile in BSI and over six and a half miles in PGI suffered some seawall damage and affected approximately 582 parcels. The city manager's office said projections will vary upwards or downwards as the assessment process continues.

Mapping and an address list have been developed to enable resident tracking with the list including visually inspected seawall failures as well as resident-reported failures.

Information from the manager's office said the cursory review could mean property owners may find their next-door neighbor’s seawall has failed, but the address is listed is their or the next door neighbor’s address, but the failure extends to the actual property owner's home.

Those suspecting a seawall failure and an accurate address for the site is not on the list should contact Punta Gorda Public Works at (941) 575-5050. Canal Maintenance staff will update maps every couple of days until they have mapped all failures. Residents can view this information and more at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/services/canal-maintenance.

Failed seawalls have been classified as either HIGH PRIORITY (failed seawall with severe erosion or erosion close to structures), MEDIUM PRIORITY (seawall standing but not functioning with some erosion), and LOW PRIORITY (seawall has minor damage and functioning with little to no erosion).

Several residents have inquired about their responsibilities and contractor responsibilities related to the seawall replacement. In summary, the seawall contractors will be responsible for removing the old seawall and anything in their way, including docks and davits, installing the new seawall, backfilling the area, and installing Floratam or Bahia sod.

Residents are responsible for their own docks, lifts, fences, irrigation and water lines, electrical, and any other owner improvements in the vicinity of the seawall.

Seawall contractors can usually work around freestanding docks that were not damaged by the seawall. Residents with damaged docks and lifts are encouraged to contact a marine contractor to determine whether parts of your dock or lift can be secured and reused before the seawall contractor performs his work.

