The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has announced a funding opportunity for governments that operate a stormwater or wastewater management system that was affected by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole.

The following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Duval, Flagler, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Nassau, Palm Beach, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sarasota, and Volusia can apply by March 31 for a grant.