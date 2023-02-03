Punta Gorda residents can replace damaged sod in right-of-way

Punta Gorda residents will be allowed to replace damaged sod in the right-of-way without hiring a contractor from now until May 1.

Residents can go to City Hall Annex at 126 Harvey Street to submit a permit application. Once granted, the City’s Engineering Department will set stakes for the placement of sod and the Engineering Department will inspect the installation.

The City Council has reduced permit fees to $50 and Code Compliance Officers will not be enforcing the exposed soils ordinance until August 1.