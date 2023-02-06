Funding awarded to non-profits, faith-based groups for Ian help

Non-profit and faith-based organizations helping those affected by Hurricane Ian have been awarded funding through the Florida Disaster Fund.

The Florida Disaster Fund is the state of Florida’s official private fund established to assist Florida communities in response to natural disasters and emergencies.

A number of private sector partners including Home Depot, Lowes, and Walmart have made donations of supplies needed to help Floridians affected by the hurricane get back on their feet. The Masonite company has made a donation of 1,216 doors, which will be used to replace doors in homes damaged by the hurricane.

First Lady Casey DeSantis recently met with individuals who were affected by hurricane Ian.

“As a Mama, I know how important it is to know your children have a bed to sleep in every night, which is why I was honored to award funding that will support long-term recovery in southwest Florida,” says First Lady DeSantis, “ I am also appreciative of our private sector partners who donated hundreds of mattresses, sheets, building supply items and doors that will make so many families feel like they have a home again.”

In addition, Casey DeSantis announced a $1 million increase in the award amount for verified non-profit organizations in order to conduct repairs on homes damaged by the storm. The award increase will allow for state facilitated home repairs to raise its per household award cap from $10,000 to $25,000.

First Lady DeSantis has also announced an additional $2.1 million of awards through the Florida Disaster Fund to support the efforts of non-profit and faith based organizations. $427,500 will go to Adventist Community services. The funding received will support the organizations efforts to connect Floridians with available building supplies and other non-profit organizations to assist in construction efforts. $1.7 million of the awarded funds will go to seventeen long-term recovery groups that have been formed in order to support southwest Florida’s long term recovery efforts..

“The people of southwest Florida are so resilient, and we will continue to seek out meaningful ways to make their recovery easier,” says DeSantis. “We are so appreciative of the outpouring support that our private sector and non-profit partners have shown Floridians following hurricane Ian.”

After hurricane Ian, First Lady DeSantis has led the way for private sector philanthropy to assist in the recovery processes in southwest Florida. Through the Florida Disaster Fund, $64 million in total has been raised in support of recovery efforts.

Those looking to donate to the Florida Disaster Fund can visit volunteerflorida.org or text DISASTER to 20222. Donations made to the Florida Disaster fund are made to the Volunteer Florida foundation, a 501c organization, and are tax deductible.

Floridians impacted by hurricane Ian and in need of services can visit the Unite Florida Portal at Ianrecovery.fl.gov in order to be connected to available resources.

