Charlotte County storm debris collection has concluded

Storm debris collection in Charlotte County officially concluded operations on February.

In the four months that residents have been able to drop off their debris at any of the four locations provided by Charlotte County they have dropped off 50,410 loads of debris.

Charlotte County’s recycling facilities will resume normal business hours starting February 14. Proof of county residency is required and limits on allowable items will be in place.

The West Charlotte mini-transfer and recycling facility is at 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood and the Mid-County mini-transfer and recycling facility is at 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte.

The recycling centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. All waste unloading should be completed by 4 p.m.

Charlotte County resumed its regularly scheduled bulk pickup earlier this month.

For more information on Charlotte County residential curbside garbage and recycling services, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/solidwaste or call the Solid Waste Division at 941-764-4360.

