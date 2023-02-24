Matlacha Community Park reopening; some repairs still needed for Ian damages

Repairs have been completed to some areas of Lee County’s Matlacha Community Park, which has been closed since Hurricane Ian, allowing for the area to reopen to the public with limited amenities at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The park, 4577 Pine Island Road, Matlacha, will resume normal operating hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Open amenities at the park include the boat ramp, kayak launch, and large pavilion. There is a trailer parking fee of $10 daily, no fee for single car parking. The Lee County Annual parking sticker is accepted.

Still on schedule for repairs and remaining closed for now are the small pavilions, fishing pier, playgrounds, basketball court and buildings.

For more information on additional openings and available amenities, visit the Park Progress Map tool at www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.

