HUD announces $1.1 billion for Hurricane Ian recovery in Lee

Officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development came to Fort Myers Beach Wednesday to announce the allocation of $1.1 billion in Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery funding directly to Lee County to assist with the county’s long-term recovery following Hurricane Ian.

HUD also is providing $1.7 billion to three other counties affected by Ian.

These disaster recovery funds can be used for a variety of activities including housing redevelopment, infrastructure repair, economic revitalization and long-term planning.

“The damage from Hurricane Ian impacted so many people in Lee County and these funds are key to our long-term efforts to rebuild their lives,” said Lee County Commission Chairman Brian Hamman. “We are grateful to HUD for allowing Lee County to administer these funds as our community comes together to build back stronger and better than ever.”

Prior to the release of CDBG-DR funds, the county is required to develop a CDBG-DR Action Plan to describe the uses, management and oversight of these funds, and must be approved by HUD. In support of this effort, the county’s regional Recovery Task Force (RTF), led by Commissioner Kevin Ruane, will continue engaging with each of the hardest-hit communities across the county to hear directly from community leaders and members of the public about their remaining needs and seeking input on how to best use this funding to bring Lee County back better than ever.

Communities and Lee County residents preparing for CDBG-DR funds are encouraged to begin the planning process but should not anticipate applying for some time. In addition to the required approval of the county’s CDBG-DR Action Plan, HUD must issue guidance – via Federal Register notice – detailing rules and regulations for administering these funds. In total, the county’s CDBG-DR Action Plan development and associated approval along with the guidance issuance by HUD could take several months. While this process will take time, it will also help ensure that this funding is distributed in a way that enables the county to repair and rebuild its communities more resilient to the future hazards that it may face.

The county will continue to distribute information as it becomes available.

About the funding announcement: HUD Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman held a press conference with local officials today to announce the CDBG-DR funding for Lee County. Visit Lee County’s YouTube channel to watch the press conference. The direct video link is www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xa6PoJjRIcA

