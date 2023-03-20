Waste Management resumes horticulture, vegetation waste collecting for Sanibel Island

Waste Management resumed collection of horticulture/vegetation waste on Sanibel Island on Monday, continuing a service they provided prior to Hurricane Ian.

Vegetation or horticulture waste should be set out on the day of your typical horticulture/vegetation waste collection in accordance with the established collection requirements.

Click here to see the Sanibel solid waste collection zone map.

Braun, Michael /

How to Process Vegetation Waste

• Yard waste must be placed within six feet of the curb by 6:30 a.m. on your pickup day. Yard waste must be separated from residential solid waste. All grass clippings, palm fronds, leaves, pine needles, or other similar loose waste, which are bagged or containerized, shall be collected.

• Otherwise, horticultural waste which is not more than six feet in length and under 50 pounds per container and placed neatly at the curb in containers, plastic bags, tied bundles or safety-handled pieces shall be collected. Single loose palm fronds and limbs less than 50 pounds are to be picked up with horticultural waste. Following the Christmas holiday season, used Christmas trees may also be picked up with horticulture waste.

• Land clearing debris and out of compliance yard waste will be collected for a fee of $19.46 per cubic yard. Please call Advanced Disposal Services (239-334-1224 Option 4) for an estimate and to schedule this type of service.

• Fencing and ornamental wood borders are NOT considered yard waste. This type of material is to be disposed of with the regular household garbage.

• Do not place yard waste on empty lots.

