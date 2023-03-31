United Property policyholders who switched to Citizens get more time to file repair contracts

United Property and Casualty policyholders who switched carriers to Citizens will have an additional 90 days to provide signed contracts for Hurricane Ian repairs. Citizens announced on Wednesday that, because of a contractor shortage in Southwest Florida, former UPC policyholders will have until June 27th of this year to submit a contract for repair.

In addition, Citizens will allow new UPC customers until April 17 to apply for Citizens coverage. That coverage will take effect retroactively as of March 29, the date a liquidation order took effect. United Property and Casualty was ordered into liquidation in February of this year, affecting some 59,000 policyholders.

